Driver killed in Northwest Side crash on Loop 1604 near Bandera Road

SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed Saturday evening in a Northwest Side crash.
A sergeant with the San Antonio Police Department said the driver was going southbound on Loop 1604 near Bandera Road when he rear-ended another vehicle.
Witnesses told police the driver then got back into the fast lane and drove on the shoulder for a stretch before crashing into a light pole and then into a piece of heavy machinery.
When officers arrived at the scene, the driver was dead.
No one else was injured.
