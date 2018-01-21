Driver killed in Northwest Side crash on Loop 1604 near Bandera Road

SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed Saturday evening in a Northwest Side crash.

A sergeant with the San Antonio Police Department said the driver was going southbound on Loop 1604 near Bandera Road when he rear-ended another vehicle.

Witnesses told police the driver then got back into the fast lane and drove on the shoulder for a stretch before crashing into a light pole and then into a piece of heavy machinery.

When officers arrived at the scene, the driver was dead.

No one else was injured.

