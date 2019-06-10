Driver of moving truck ambushed in parking lot, shot in face, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man who was driving a moving truck Sunday afternoon was ambushed by four people, including two individuals with guns, and shot in the face, authorities said.

According to a San Antonio police sergeant, the moving truck driver had pulled into the 5900 block of Danny Kaye Drive around 3 p.m. when four people in a silver car ambushed him. Police said that two people in the group, comprised of one woman and three men, had guns and opened fire on the driver from the driver's side, striking the driver once.

Police said it's unclear if the man knew the gunmen.

The man was taken to University Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers are searching the area for the vehicle.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.