Earthquake reported approximately 40 miles Southeast of San Antonio

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake approximately 40 miles Southeast of San Antonio Saturday morning.

Seismic activity was first reported at 9:37 a.m. in Atascosa County, north of the city of Fashing.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, only two people had reported feeling the earthquake.

The USGS is asking those who felt the earthquake to share their experience with them using an online form.

According to a map on the USGS website, weak tremors registered in parts of south San Antonio.

