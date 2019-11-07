East Side shooting sends pair to hospital, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man and a woman were taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city's East Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. to the Knights Inn in the 4000 block of East Houston Street after receiving reports of two people wounded.

According to police, the woman was shot in the back and the man was grazed by a bullet in the back of the head.

Both were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center where they are expected to recover.

Police said the man, however, has since been uncooperative with officers. Authorities say the shooting appears to have happened at another location, and then the pair drove to the Knights Inn where they called for help.

At this time, a motive for the shooting is not currently known. Police did not disclose any information about a possible suspect.

