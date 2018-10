CULIACAN, Sinaloa - Humanitarian aid apparently sent by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, arrived Wednesday in the community of Sanchez Celis.

Video sent exclusively for Café Negro Portal shows the beneficiaries thanking Guzman for sending mattresses and blankets.

The items were delivered to those affected by tropical depression 19 and were signed with the initials #JGL.

Watch the video below:

