Which City Council candidates will be headed to runoff races?

SAN ANTONIO - The night started off slow for three San Antonio City Council district races in the May 4 general election.

Districts 2, 4 and 6 will be headed to runoff races in the June 8 runoff election.

District 2 candidates Keith A. Toney and Jada L. Andrews-Sullivan will be headed to a runoff race. Toney had 27% of the vote, with 1,448 total votes, and Andrews-Sullivan garnered 21% of the vote, with 1,129 total votes.

District 4 candidates Adriana Rocha Garcia and Johnny Arredondo will be headed to a runoff race. Rocha Garcia had 47% of the vote, with 2,247 total votes, and Arredondo garnered 21% of the vote, with 1,011 total votes.

District 6 candidates Melissa Cabello Havrda and Andy Greene will be headed to a runoff race. Cabello Havrda had 47% of the vote, with 4,411 total votes, and Greene garnered 35% of the vote, with 3,298 total votes.

