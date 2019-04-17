Families of Scott Deem, Brad Phipps file suit against makers of firefighter device

SAN ANTONIO - The families of two firefighters in San Antonio are filing a lawsuit against the manufacturers of a device that might have saved one of the men and prevented injuries to another, according to a law firm.

The suit also names the owner of the Spartan Box Gym for allegedly setting the fatal fire at his business.

Scott Patrick Deem died in May 2017 while fighting the fire.

Family attorney Rob Ammons says Deem’s life could have been saved if the Personal Alert Safety System device attached to his suit signaled an alarm as intended, alerting other firefighters of Deem’s location when he became trapped inside the burning structure, according to a news release.

The attorney for firefighter Brad Phipps, Mark Long, said Phipps’ PASS device also failed in the same fire. Phipps suffered life-threatening burn injuries.

"These safety devices are able to sense movement, or lack thereof, and activate a 75- to 95-decibel alarm as well as flashing lights to help guide rescue personnel to their location,” Ammons said. " … Ultimately, the failure of the PASS device to sound its audible alarm prevented the rescue team from promptly locating and rescuing the trapped firefighters.”

Another firefighter, Robert Vasquez, survived because his PASS device worked properly, Ammons added.

The suit is filed against Scott Technologies Inc., also known as Scott Safety, and the gym owner.

Deem is survived by a wife and three children.

