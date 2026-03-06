Off-duty SAPD officer found lying on sidewalk drunk, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was suspended after officers found him lying on the sidewalk while drunk, according to records reviewed by KSAT Investigates.

Officer Juan Pena, who city records show has been with SAPD since 2010, served a three-day suspension in January 2026.

The incident Pena was suspended for happened back in August 2025. Records show SAPD officers were driving on Jones Maltsberger near Thousand Oaks around 2:45 am when they saw a man lying on his back on the sidewalk.

Records identified the man as Pena, who was off duty.

The suspension records note that Pena was slurring and believed he was “down the street” from his home, which was actually 7 miles away.

Officers noted they smelled a “strong odor of intoxicants” on Pena, who admitted to drinking at a bar, according to the suspension paperwork.

