Start of spring break includes showers & storms

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- THURSDAY & FRIDAY: AM clouds & drizzle, PM sun, stray storm
- SATURDAY: Front brings good storm chances by afternoon, some strong
- SUNDAY: Rain chances continues, much cooler
- TUESDAY: Another round of storms
FORECAST
TODAY/FRIDAY
Thursday will play out much like the previous few days. Morning clouds, with patchy drizzle, will give way to afternoon sunshine and warm temperatures. A stray storm is possible this evening, mainly along the Rio Grande. Should a storm develop, severe weather is possible.
Friday, too, brings only small chances of afternoon or evening isolated storms.
WEEKEND
A front will move north to south across the area on Saturday, reaching San Antonio by the late afternoon and evening hours. As it moves through, it’ll kick up showers and storms. We likely reach the 80s before the front arrives. Storms that develop along the boundary will have the potential to be strong or severe. Hail and gusty winds would be the main threats.
Storm chances peak Saturday night, however, chances of passing showers and storms continue on Sunday. It’ll will be much cooler on Sunday and likely damp.
MONDAY/TUESDAY
Rain chances drop on Monday, before picking up back up on Tuesday. Another round of strong to severe storms are possible during the day on Tuesday. Quieter weather is expected by Wednesday.
All told, most of us will see rainfall over the next 5 days, with totals near 1″. There will be higher totals in spots, with isolated bullseyes close to 4″.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.