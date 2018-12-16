Father fatally shot while riding bike in Seguin neighborhood, neighbors say

SEGUIN, Texas - A Seguin community is in mourning after their neighbor, who they said was a great man, took his last ride before being gunned down Friday night.

Police said Alvaro Carrillo Sotelo was riding his bike in the 900 block of Dolle Avenue when someone shot him in the hand and abdomen. He was airlifted to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“You never know when you are going to see someone for the last time and to actually see that or witness it or even hear about it is kind of shocking,” said Mike Sotelo, his friend and neighbor.

Mike Sotelo said he actually spoke to Alvaro Sotelo before the shooting.

“I was coming back from the store and he was going to the store and I hollered at him and was like ‘What are you doing?’ and he was like ‘I’m going to the store. I’ll catch up to you later.’ So those were the last words he said to me.” Mike Sotelo said. “I will always remember that.”

Like many of Alvaro Sotelo’s neighbors, Mike Sotelo said he was always helpful to his community.

“He would do little side jobs you know that people wouldn’t have time to do because they had to go to work and he would take care of it,” Mike Sotelo said. “That is how he would get by. He would always come by my house and help me with something in the yard or he would just do things that I didn’t even have to ask for. He was such a good man.”

Now Seguin police are asking for the community’s help in finding the suspect or suspects responsible.

“You made a mistake and you need to come forward to law enforcement,” said Tanya Brown, spokesperson for the department. “This is very hard especially around the holiday. Our condolences goes out to the family as we work hard to solve this case.”

Witnesses stated a dark colored pickup was in the area at the time of the shooting and left the area traveling westbound on Jones. Detectives are currently following-up on leads and checking the area for surveillance video

“It was kind of coward for (the shooter) to do that,” Mike Sotelo said. “You could always do a fist fight if you have a problem with a person, just handle it like a man. Take some punches and at the end of the day you walk away hurt, but you walk away alive.”

Brown said though the area Alvaro Sotelo was shot at is not known for shootings, it is known to be a very dark roadway where several burglaries take place. She said as detectives work to bring his family closure, they are asking anyone with any information to call Det. Smith at the department at 830-379-2123. She said you can also remain anonymous by contacting the Guadalupe Crime Stoppers unit at 877-403-8477.

“You took away a father,” Mike Sotelo said. “That is kind of sad. You never know who you are going to take away and it is very sad to see him go.”

