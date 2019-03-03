Man killed, woman and 4 kids injured in overnight crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police are investigating an overnight accident on the city's West side where a man was killed and five of his family members, including four kids, were injured.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. the family was heading west on Loop 410 when the man, who was driving, missed the exit for West Military Drive. The driver swerved and crashed into the wall divider.

The San Antonio Fire Department had to use the Jaws of Life to get the family out of the car.

Police say there were four children from 3 to 8 years old in the back of the car. The kids and the woman were taken to University Hospital.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT both on-air and online for the latest on this investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.