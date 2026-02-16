Dog bites, injures 2 women at West Side apartment complex, SAPD says ACS says circumstances leading up to the bite remain unclear West Side apartment complex where San Antonio police and Animal Care Services responded after two women were bit by dogs on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Jarryd Luna, KSAT 12) SAN ANTONIO – Two women were treated at a local hospital for injuries after a dog bit both of them Sunday evening at a West Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Both women sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said, after the dog bit them just after 5 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Northwest 36th Street, near the intersection of West Commerce Street.
One of the women was bitten in the arm and stomach, while the other was bitten in the back of the leg.
The circumstances leading up to the dog biting the women is unclear, according to Animal Care Services.
While police said there were multiple dogs “on the loose,” only one was biting people.
Animal Control Services is taking custody of the dog, police said, and it is unclear whether any charges will be filed.
