SAN ANTONIO - It was deja-vu for San Antonio firefighters battling a fire just northwest of downtown late Wednesday night.

The fire was called in just after 10 p.m. at an abandoned building in the 800 block of North Main Avenue.

Firefighters said this is the second time in just the last few months a fire has sparked there.

This time, damages are estimated at $40,000.

Arson investigators have been called in to determine the cause of the fire.

