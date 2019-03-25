Former city manager Sculley to auction years worth of Fiesta medals, sashes, gear

SAN ANTONIO - Former San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley is auctioning her personal collection of Fiesta medals, sashes and gear for a good cause.

The auction will have 13 years’ worth of Fiesta items and benefit the San Antonio Independent School District Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

According to a press release, Sculley will personally match all bid donations up to a total of $10,000 to support funding for the students’ college education.

“Our young people of today will be tomorrow’s city leaders,” Sculley said in the release. “These mementos from my career at the city are priceless, and I invite the community to take advantage of this fun opportunity to show their support of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy and their critical mission of preparing San Antonio’s girls for the future. Viva!"

The 13 years marks the amount of time Sculley served as San Antonio’s city manager. Sculley announced her retirement in November.

Erik Walsh was selected to succeed Sculley and the City Council appointed him city manager on Jan. 31.

Residents are invited to bid on Sculley’s collection at benefitevents.com/auctions/saisd/catalog.asp.

Bidding is open until 11 p.m. on March 31. Winners will be notified the following day where to pick up their Fiesta items.

