Former first lady Barbara Bush's memorial service set for 11 a.m. Saturday

HOUSTON - Former first lady Barbara Bush will be memorialized by family and friends, colleagues and dignitaries from around the country and the world on Saturday.

The wife of President George H.W. Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92.

Mourners pay respects to former first lady Barbara Bush

An invitation-only memorial service will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Martin's Episcopal Church at 717 Sage Road.

Bush will be buried later in the day behind her husband's presidential library at Texas A&M University. The gated plot is in an area surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Robin, is buried. She died of leukemia in 1953.

The Bush family gravesite at the library will reopen to the public the day after the former first lady is interred.

8 things you didn't know about Barbara Bush

KSAT will begin coverage during "Good Morning San Antonio" on Saturday, beginning at 6 a.m.

We will livestream the memorial service at 11 a.m. on KSAT.com, our news app and on "San Antonio TV," our streaming channel on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

Another side of Barbara Bush: An unlikely supporter of AIDS patients during the '90s

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.