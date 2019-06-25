Former Gonzales Junior High nurse accused of sending inappropriate Snapchat material

GONZALES, Texas - A former Gonzales Junior High School nurse is accused of sending inappropriate material through the Snapchat app to a male student, according to the Gonzales Police Department.

Kelsie Marie Remschel was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Gonzales Police Chief Tim Crow said Remschel took inappropriate pictures or video that were shared through Snapchat to the student while he was at school.

The police department had gotten tips and started the investigation a week ago, after the victim came forward.

Remschel is no longer employed with the school.

Remschel is charged with sale, distribution or display of harmful material to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

