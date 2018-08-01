Fredericksburg Hot Air Balloon Festival offering free passes to balloon launch

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - The Fredericksburg Hot Air Balloon Festival will be at Altstadt Brewery Dec. 29 but the tickets for the event are already on sale.

The festival starts at 6 a.m., continues until 10 p.m. and is pet friendly!

Hot air balloons are extremely weather contingent, but the festival offers activities for all age groups rain or shine.

Hot air balloon launch passes are free and include access to the morning launch, however you will still have to pay for parking.

Parking can be pre-purchased for $15 per car or $20 per car at the festival.

Other pass options can be found on the festival’s Facebook page.

No refunds will be given for hot air balloon activities for a weather cancellation, according to the festival's Facebook page.

For more information about pricing and ticket options, click here.

