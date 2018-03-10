Free, fun events in San Antonio every day of spring break

SAN ANTONIO - For many San Antonians, spring break kicks off Monday.

Local organizations are offering a variety of activities for adults and children throughout the week.

Here's a list of free events happening during spring break...

March 12:

San Antonio Natatorium

1430 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.

The San Antonio Natatorium will host free open swim and an array of free swimming activities from March 12 through 16.

Big Blue Blocks

434 South Alamo St.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., kids can play with big blue blocks the Yanaguana Garden, promoting "creativity and use of fine motor skills, besides being tons of fun," an event description reads.

March 13:

San Antonio Museum of Art

200 West Jones Ave.

The Museum will offer free family activities from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and free general admission all day!

Medals in the Plaza

La Villita Historic Arts Village

The NIOSA Crafters Store is sponsoring a medal sale and trade event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at La Villita grounds in Plazas Nacional and Juarez.

Girls Got Game spring break sports camp

300 Porter St.

Participants will be able to try their hand at a variety of sports including basketball, volleyball, soccer, softball, soccer and tennis.The camp runs from March 12 through 15 and is free for those living in the following zip codes: 78210, 78202, 78237, 78222, 78220, 78218, 78208, 78219, 78203, 78215, 78205. Registration is required.

Witte Museum

3801 Broadway

Admission is free on Tuesdays from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The Briscoe Western Art Museum

210 West Market St.

Admission is free from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

March 14:

March 15:

March 16:

March 17:

Zumba with MIX FIT SA

434 S Alamo St.

The Zumba class is from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and is located at the Splash Pad.

March 18:

Beginners yoga at Confluence Park

310 West Mitchell St.

Bring your own mat and meet for a morning of breath, movement, connection and community under the beautiful concrete petals in the heart of the park. The class will run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and registration is required.

Camp Gladiator free community class

434 S Alamo St.

Camp Gladiator hosts a free Sunday fitness camp for men and women of all ages. The class runs from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

