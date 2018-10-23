Get free legal advice at St. Mary's University School of Law

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonians can have some of their legal questions answered by professionals on Tuesday as part of St. Mary's University School of Law's Pro Bono Day.

The annual event, organized in conjunction with the St. Mary's University Law Pro Bono Program, the State Bar of Texas' Standing Committee on Legal Services to the Poor in Civil Matters, American Gateways, Catholic Charities and the Community Justice Program will allow people to address the legal needs of San Antonians.

The event, which will run in some capacity through 8:30 p.m. will be held at St. Mary's University School of Law.

The following workshops will be held throughout the day:

“Know Your Rights,” presented by American Gateways: Volunteer immigration attorneys will be available following hour-long presentations for individuals with specific questions. The presentations will be held at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Sarita Kenedy East Law Library, Room 106.

Ask-A-Lawyer, presented by Caritas Legal Services, a service of Catholic Charities: Law student volunteers will work with licensed attorneys to provide legal information to individuals. Guests can post their questions on the Texas Free Legal Answers website, which will connect individuals with remote pro bono attorney volunteers. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sarita Kenedy East Law Library, Law Alumni Room.

Wills Community Workshop, presented by the Community Justice Program: An RSVP is required to participate in this event as the workshop will not take walk-ins. All individuals' cases are prescreened prior to the workshop date. This event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Center for Legal and Social Justice, 2507 NW 36th Street.

Those attending the American Gateways and Caritas Legal Services programs may park in Lot D in spots reserved for visitors.

Event signage will be posted, guiding the way to the Sarita Kenedy East Law Library.

See a map of the university.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.