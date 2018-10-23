Get free tacos, movie ticket with blood donation

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is offering a host of sweet incentives to increase the number of blood donations.

Through the month of October, blood donors can get three free tacos from Las Palapas and a ticket to Alamo Drafthouse. Donors will also receive a "FREEquent buyer card" to Las Palapas, which is valid for one free taco when first presented.

According to a news release, STBTC has seen a decrease in the number of blood donors as of late. Officials hope that the giveaways will prompt an increase.

Those interested in donating blood or platelets can go to the STBTC website and set up an appointment at any of the donor rooms in the San Antonio area.

