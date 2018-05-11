Girl, 15, forced into prostitution after meeting man on Facebook, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 15-year-old girl's call for medical help due to a bad reaction to illegal drugs later led to the arrest of a man who police said forced her into prostitution for several months.

San Antonio police on Thursday arrested 28-year-old Ray Hernandez Jr. on the city’s West Side on a charge of continuous trafficking of persons.

An arrest affidavit details how SAPD detectives were able to track down Hernandez and other men who police said also sold and had sex with the girl.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man accused of trafficking 15-year-old victim, using her for sex, police say

The SAPD officer who responded to her call for help said the girl told him she had been working as a prostitute earlier in the morning after being with four men for several days, according to an affidavit.

During an interview with a detective, the girl said she had met up with Hernandez, who she said gave her a ride to a home in the Alazan Courts apartment complex just west of downtown, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that the girl knew Hernandez from Facebook, and had hung out with him before because he had provided her with illegal drugs.

The victim said she also knew the three other men from Facebook and referred to them as "Perks Marbach," "T-Pain" and "Coach." The girl said she took drugs shortly after and remained "high" for about four days, according to the affidavit.

The man she called Coach not only forced her to perform oral sex on him but also to have sex at a hotel near Valley-Hi Drive after being dropped off by Hernandez and Perks, the affidavit states. She said Coach later gave Perks money for having sex with her when she got back to the Alazan Courts.

The affidavit states that the teen was also forced to have sex with Hernandez, Perks and T-Pain, who has been identified as Alfredo Herrera (pictured above), 25, during her stay at the apartment. The girl told the detective she was able to leave them due to her not feeling well after taking the narcotics.

The girl described the residence where she was taken by the men as being near Lanier High School. After the detective showed the girl a Google Maps image and took her to the 300 block of Violeta Place, she said the location was the residence.

The girl said the residence is where she was forced to comply with the men’s demands due to their aggressive behavior toward her when she tried to refuse, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the teen told the detective that Hernandez began prostituting her to men for money sometime last October, and was most recently forced to have sex with Coach. She also said that Hernandez would “count his money in front of her” at the locations where she had sex with other men.

She told the detective that Hernandez and Perks went as far as “pimping her out” after Perks was once a paying customer.

Hernandez's charge of continuous trafficking of persons is a first-degree felony and if convicted, he faces 25-99 years in prison.

On Thursday, Herrera was charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

Authorities are still collecting evidence and more arrests may follow, San Antonio police said.

