Grandmother accused of kidnapping grandson from East Side home arrested

SAN ANTONIO - The woman accused of taking her 6-year-old grandson days ago from an East Side home has been arrested.

Sarah Tremillo, 46, has been charged with kidnapping and possession of marijuana, according to Bexar County Central Magistrate records.

San Antonio police said Tremillo took Joel Jimenez on Sunday despite not having custody of the child.

A warrant was issued for her arrest. She returned Joel to his family on Wednesday, but drove away.

The family spoke to KSAT after Joel returned and said seeing him was a big relief for them. Authorities said Joel was never in any immediate danger.

“I opened the door, (Tremillo) pushed him in and threw a bag of clothes and took off,” said Reynaldo Enrique, Joel’s grandfather. “I don’t see him traumatized, but he told me he told her, ‘I wanna come home already.’ And she said ‘Tomorrow,’ and it's been three days already.”

The family said police told them Tremillo was using her grandson as a pawn to get help from organizations, such as the Salvation Army.

Tremillo was taken into custody just before 10 a.m. Thursday, records showed.

