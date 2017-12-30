Grieving East Side murder victim's family: ‘He was known as being a good father'

SAN ANTONIO - A family was left wondering why after a man was killed in the doorway of his own home Friday morning.

San Antonio police said Lonnie Franklin, 47, may have been going back inside after warming up his car, which was left running at the curb of the 4700 block of Belinda Lee Street, when he was shot in what they called the upper torso area.

RELATED: Man fatally shot outside East Side home ID'd, was head cook at Fort Sam, family says

Franklin's brother was inside the home and heard the shot, police said, but they did not have any other witnesses who saw anything.

Police were unable to say how many suspects there might be, although Sgt. Michelle Ramos said, "The suspect had to have known where this individual lived 'cause he walked right up to him."

The murder shocked Franklin’s family members, who were left wondering why someone would kill Franklin, who they said was a cook at Fort Sam Houston and had four children, ranging from a grown son to a 1-year-old daughter.

"(He) wasn't into anything except his kids and work and church — every Sunday," said Franklin's sister, Tammy Ussery.

Franklin's niece, Coray Johnson, said everyone loved her uncle "Stump" — Franklin's nickname.

"He was a go-getter and he was going to get it by any means to support his family. He was a hardworking man and (would) go to work every day and never missed a day of work," Johnson said. "He didn't deserve it. He was a good person to the community, and everybody loved my uncle Stump."

Ussery said she lost it when hearing the news of her brother's death.

"I'm just sick of the crime in the community," Ussery said. "I don't understand where the value of life went. Where did we lose the value of life?"

She also had a message for whoever killed her brother.

"You know there will be a day that you will stand before our Lord and you will have to account for this," Ussery said. "I have no animosity. I have no need to retaliate because what I can do to you is going to be nothing compared to what the Lord will do to you."

Anyone with information can call the San Antonio Police Department's Homicide Unit at (210) 207-7635 or can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.