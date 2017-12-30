Man fatally shot outside East Side home ID'd, was head cook at Fort Sam, family says

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE AT 11:30 A.M.:

The San Antonio Police Department released the name of the man who was fatally shot in front of his East Side home's doorway Friday morning as 47-year-old Lonnie Franklin.

SAPD said Franklin's brother was in the home at the time of the shooting and made the call to police.

Homicide detectives have yet to locate a weapon used in the shooting and continue to work on the investigation.

"All indications appear that this is a murder and the suspect had to have known where (Franklin) lived, as (the suspect) walked right up to him," Sgt. Michelle Ramos, a spokeswoman for the SAPD, said.

Franklin's niece, Coray Johnson, said he was the head chef at the captain's kitchen at Fort Sam Houston and that everyone loved her uncle "Stump" -- Franklin's nickname.

"He was a go-getter and he was going to get it by any means to support his family. He was a hardworking man and (would) go to work every day and never missed a day of work," Johnson said.

"He didn't deserve it. He was a good person to the community and everybody loved my uncle Stump."

Johnson said her uncle Franklin has four children with his oldest being in his 20s and youngest child just 1-year-old.

The SAPD said it has no witnesses at this time and is asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information can call the SAPD's Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635 or can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

ORIGINAL STORY:

San Antonio police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred around 8:30 a.m. Friday on the East Side.

SAPD officials confirmed a man was fatally shot in the upper torso area at a house in the 4700 block of Belinda Lee Street.

Police believe the gunman walked up to the victim and opened fire. The victim’s car was still running when officers arrived.

SAPD officials said the victim and another man, believed to be the victim’s brother, were at the home when the shooting occurred.

Police are searching for the gunman and have not released any other details or a possible motive.

