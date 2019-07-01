Group continues search for Andreen McDonald

SAN ANTONIO - A local search group isn't giving up hope in finding Andreen McDonald, a mother and local businesswoman who disappeared in March.

On Sunday, the Chain Breakers, a group comprised mostly of military veterans, gathered to search for any new clues in McDonald's disappearance.

The group said its aim is to assist in situations involving domestic violence, runaways and missing persons.

Sundaymarked the first of what the group says is a three-part search for McDonald. While the group didn't say where members would be searching, Robert Green, a spokesman for the group, did share that between 40 and 50 people volunteered to search.

"We don't want to jeopardize the search area. If there is potential evidence out there, we don't want to disclose (the location) right now," Green said. "Therefore, giving somebody time to go over there and remove it -- it is a heavily wooded area."

