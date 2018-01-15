Group holds vigil to bless MLK March in San Antonio

San Antonio - The P.E.A.C.E. Initiative held a vigil Sunday night to bless San Antonio's MLK March the night before the event.

According to the group's executive director, Patricia Castillo, this has been a tradition for the past 20 years. She said the purpose of the event is to promote peace, respect, and nonviolence.

Members of the P.E.A.C.E. initiative were joined by other organizations and members of the arts community for singing, a procession and a poetry reading. Those who attended also assembled a peace puzzle.

"We want spirituality to be at the core of what's going to happen tomorrow," Castillo said. "We want that spirit of peace to accompany this effort."

