San Antonio nonprofits, churches open doors to help homeless people during first freeze

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio experienced its first freeze of the year on Sunday, prompting some nonprofits to open up spaces for people experiencing homelessness.

Corazon Ministries and Travis Park United Methodist Church welcomed dozens of people inside, offering shelter, clothes, showers and hot meals to help them through the cold.

“That’s what the community is all about, is coming together, you know, putting all of our differences aside and taking care of one another,” Pastor Johnny Cantu said. “That’s just so beautiful in seeing the partnership and just pulling the resources together and just seeing the smiles and making people happy as well.”

The City of San Antonio is monitoring temperatures closely and will decide if overnight resources with the church need to be activated again.

To keep up with the latest weather forecast, click here.

Read also: