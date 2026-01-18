Layer up for chilly mornings, warmer afternoons ahead Keep umbrellas ready for Tuesday rain MLK Jr. Planner (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS FREEZE WARNING: All of us will see freezing temperatures Sunday morning MLK JR. DAY: Pleasant and cool RAIN RETURNS: Tuesday night and Wednesday FORECAST TODAY
The chill won’t last long, temperatures are expected to climb steadily. By 10 a.m., most areas are forecast to be in the low 40s. By the afternoon, highs should reach the low 60s across much of the area.
Several hours of below freezing conditions are possible this morning RAIN CHANCES
After a dry start to the week, keep an eye out for rain beginning Tuesday afternoon. A weather shift arrives bringing moisture from the Gulf.
Rain chances increase Tuesday night into Wednesday
Scattered showers are forecast to develop mainly out west Tuesday afternoon and evening, with spotty coverage elsewhere. Keep your umbrella handy as some areas could see heavy rain midweek.
THIS WEEK
Chilly conditions continue through MLK Jr. Day. Layer up in the morning, then shed those coats as temperatures rise in the afternoon. Relief is on the way as the week warms into the 60s by midweek, and near the 70s by next weekend.
7 Day Forecast Daily Forecast
About the Author
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
