Layer up for chilly mornings, warmer afternoons ahead

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FREEZE WARNING: All of us will see freezing temperatures Sunday morning

MLK JR. DAY: Pleasant and cool

RAIN RETURNS: Tuesday night and Wednesday

FORECAST

TODAY

The chill won’t last long, temperatures are expected to climb steadily. By 10 a.m., most areas are forecast to be in the low 40s. By the afternoon, highs should reach the low 60s across much of the area.

Several hours of below freezing conditions are possible this morning

RAIN CHANCES

After a dry start to the week, keep an eye out for rain beginning Tuesday afternoon. A weather shift arrives bringing moisture from the Gulf.

Rain chances increase Tuesday night into Wednesday

Scattered showers are forecast to develop mainly out west Tuesday afternoon and evening, with spotty coverage elsewhere. Keep your umbrella handy as some areas could see heavy rain midweek.

THIS WEEK

Chilly conditions continue through MLK Jr. Day. Layer up in the morning, then shed those coats as temperatures rise in the afternoon. Relief is on the way as the week warms into the 60s by midweek, and near the 70s by next weekend.

7 Day Forecast

