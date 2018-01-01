Gunshot victim enters restaurant, falls behind counter, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man with a gunshot wound startled some employees when he entered a fast-food restaurant and then fell behind the counter, San Antonio police said Monday.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 1140 block of Culebra Road.

According to police, the victim found his way into a McDonald's restaurant on the city's West Side and went behind the counter before falling to the ground.

Police said they had first received a disturbance call down the street at a 7-11 that was related to the incident but no one was there when they arrived. When police finally got to the McDonald’s officers noticed the man with the gunshot wound.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was likely under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said. They are still working to determine what exactly happened. He was taken to University Hospital for his injury.

