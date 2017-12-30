Man killed in shooting at Northwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting at a home on the Northwest Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Marble Creek Drive. Police received a call about the shooting around 2:45 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found the man, who was in his mid- to late 20s, shot in the upper torso in the front yard of the home.

Police said the homeowner shot the man with a handgun, and it appears that they knew each other.

Neighbor Elizabeth Ruiz said about 10 minutes after going inside her home, she heard gunshots.

"My daughter came to the living room and she said she seen the ambulance, fire trucks," she said. "We walked outside. There was a body on the ground. The paramedics were kneeled down.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not said how many shots were fired or how many people were in the home during the shooting.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the reason for the shooting. The homeowner was taken in for questioning. Once they complete their investigation, they will determine if any charges will be filed, police said.

