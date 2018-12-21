H-E-B prepares for 26th annual Feast of Sharing dinner

SAN ANTONIO - It's that time of year again as H-E-B gears up to host its annual Feast of Sharing dinner.

The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, located at 900 East Market Street and is free and open to the public.

On Friday, hundreds of volunteers will come together to help prepare thousands of pounds of food for the 26th annual holiday celebration.

H-E-B said more than 3,500 pounds of glazed ham, 202 gallons of gravy, 3,500 pounds of mashed patatoes, 2,625 pounds of green beans, 14,000 dinner rolls and 1,750 apple pies will be distributed to the 14,000 guests.

In addition to the holiday meal, the day will also include free health screenings and flu shots, as well as information on services from local nonprofit organizations. H-E-B is sponsoring free rides to the event from VIA and VIAtrans routes.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.