North Side home a total loss after fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A home on the North Side is a total loss after an early morning fire, according to a San Antonio Fire Department battalion chief.

The fire happened around 2:55 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 16000 block of Robinwood Lane in the Deerfield neighborhood, near Bitters and Huebner Roads.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the two-story home. Crews were able to get the fire under control. Embers floated across the street, but no other homes were affected, SAFD said.

The residents of the home made it out safely, and no injuries have been reported as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the battalion chief said fire investigators were called to the scene.

A fire destroyed a home on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in the 16000 block of Robinwood Lane in the Deerfield neighborhood. (KSAT)

