Records: SAPD officer suspended for pulling man from vehicle during traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was suspended for 30 days last year after investigators determined he used unnecessary force when pulling a man from his vehicle during a traffic stop in July.

Officer Domonic Muro, a seven-year veteran of SAPD, served the suspension from Nov. 10 to Dec. 9, city discipline records show.

Recommended Videos

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

Muro pinned driver’s arm against window of the vehicle

Muro pulled over a vehicle near South Park Mall after seeing it speeding on Interstate 35, records show.

After the driver questioned a comment from Muro about the vehicle’s back end, Muro told him to get out of the GMC Yukon and attempted to open the door using the exterior door handle, records show.

Muro then reached through the open window of the vehicle, grabbed the man’s wrist and pinned his arm against the rear driver’s side door of the Yukon, according to records.

The man repeatedly told Muro to “chill” and said the physical contact was “unnecessary,” records show.

Muro was then able to open the driver’s side door and put the driver in handcuffs, according to records.

The driver, who was eventually released with a warning, had black marks on his arm where it came into contact with the weather stripping on the rear driver’s side window, Muro’s body-worn camera footage showed.

The man later told investigators he suffered bruising during the incident, and photographs provided to SAPD internal affairs showed light bruising on his left arm, records show.

Investigators determined Muro used unnecessary force when making physical contact with the driver and failed to document using open hand techniques during the stop.

Muro survived being shot in 2024

Muro survived being shot by a teenager in January 2024 after officers pulled over a vehicle on Marbach Road.

The teen, identified as Leandro Luevano, shot and killed himself hours later after barricading himself in a home in the 10600 block of Cat Mountain.

Police were attempting to take Luevano into custody on a warrant for attempted capital murder of a police officer.

Muro said he was shot twice and that the incident “changed his life forever” and his life “was turned upside down in a matter of seconds,” according to a video posted on YouTube by the 100 Club of San Antonio.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.