SAPD identifies teen who shot officer before killing himself hours later in standoff

An officer was shot while making a traffic stop on on Marbach Road near Loop 410 on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. The suspect in the shooting died by suicide later that night.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified an 18-year-old man who shot an officer during a traffic stop and then killed himself hours later during a standoff.

Police said Leandro Luevano shot himself at around 11 p.m. Saturday as officers attempted to serve a warrant for a charge of attempted capital murder of a police officer. He had barricaded himself inside a home in the 10600 block of Cat Mountain.

According to a preliminary report, Luevano shot Officer Domonic Muro at 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of Marbach Road, near Loop 410.

The incident started when an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle on Loop 410. The vehicle took the Marbach exit and came to a stop on Marbach Road, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

Two additional DWI officers arrived at the location to assist in the stop, according to a preliminary report.

As officers approached the vehicle, the driver exited, and one of the passengers started shooting at the officers, striking one officer. Police later identified Luevano as the suspect who opened fire.

Three officers returned fire as the suspects took off in their vehicle.

Mano, a six-year veteran, was released from the hospital on Tuesday, police said. He will continue his recovery at home.