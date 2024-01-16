Officer shot during traffic stop released from hospital, SAPD says

An officer was shot while making a traffic stop on on Marbach Road near Loop 410 on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. The suspect in the shooting died by suicide later that night.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who was shot during a traffic stop early Saturday has been released from a hospital.

SAPD reported Tuesday afternoon that the officer, a six-year veteran, will continue his recovery at home.

The incident happened at 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of Marbach Road, near Loop 410.

SAPD Chief William McManus said a DWI officer attempted to pull over a vehicle on Loop 410. The vehicle took the Marbach exit and came to a stop on Marbach Road.

Two additional DWI officers arrived at the location to assist in the stop, according to a preliminary report.

As officers approached the vehicle, the driver exited, and one of the passengers started shooting at the officers, striking one officer.

Three officers returned fire as the suspects took off in their vehicle.

On Saturday night, the 18-year-old man suspected of shooting the officer died by suicide during a standoff at a home in the 10600 block of Cat Mountain, not far from West Military Drive and Loop 1604.

It happened after officers went to the location to serve an arrest warrant for a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, SAPD officials said.

At this time it is unknown if police have located, identified or charged the two other people involved.