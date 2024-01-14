Suspect who shot officer in traffic stop dies by suicide during standoff, SAPD says

An officer was shot while making a traffic stop on on Marbach Road near Loop 410 on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. The suspect in the shooting died by suicide later that night.

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man who was suspected of shooting a San Antonio police officer died by suicide during a standoff late Saturday, according to SAPD.

A preliminary report states the suspect, who has not been identified, barricaded himself inside a home at around 11 p.m. in the 10600 block of Cat Mountain, not far from West Military Drive and Loop 1604.

At some point, police said, the suspect shot himself and died at the scene.

Suspect who shot SAPD officer last nite during traffic stop is no longer at large as of a short while ago… — Chief Bill McManus (@Chief_McManus) January 14, 2024

Officers initially went to the location to serve an arrest warrant for a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, the report states.

Police said he was the suspect who shot an officer during a traffic stop at 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of Marbach Road, near Loop 410.

SAPD Chief William McManus said a DWI officer attempted to pull over a vehicle on Loop 410. The vehicle took the Marbach exit and came to a stop on Marbach Road.

Two additional DWI officers arrived at the location to assist in the stop, a preliminary report states.

As officers approached the vehicle, the driver exited and one of the passengers started shooting at the officers, striking one of them.

The three officers returned fire as another passenger went to the driver’s seat of the suspect vehicle and drove off, the report states.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition. McManus said the injured officer has been with SAPD for six years.

Police said they found the vehicle abandoned shortly after the shooting.

At this time it is unknown if police have located, identified or charged the two other people involved. Additional information was not released as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Police said this is an active investigation.