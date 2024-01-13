SAPD officer shot during traffic stop on West Side, McManus says

SAN ANTONIO – An officer was shot while making a traffic stop on the West Side and San Antonio police are searching for the shooter.

The incident happened at 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of Marbach Road, near Loop 410.

SAPD Chief William McManus said a DWI officer attempted to pull over a vehicle on Loop 410. The vehicle took the Marbach exit and came to a stop on Marbach Road.

Two additional DWI officers arrived at the location to assist in the stop, a preliminary report states.

As officers approached the vehicle, the driver exited and one of the passengers started shooting at the officers, striking one officer.

The three officers returned fire as another passenger went to the driver’s seat of the suspect vehicle and drove off, the report states.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition. McManus said the injured officer has been with SAPD for six years.

Police said they found the vehicle abandoned shortly after the shooting. The shooter and other suspects involved have not been located.

The investigation is ongoing.