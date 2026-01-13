Hill Country foundation to announce plan for stabilizing small businesses in Kerrville region post-floods Press conference to begin at 10 a.m. and can be viewed below Flood aftermath in the Texas Hill Country. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) KERRVILLE, Texas – The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is announcing a new small-business initiative for the Kerrville region and providing a six-month recovery update on the July 4 floods on Tuesday morning.
The foundation plans to hold a press conference in Kerrville at 10 a.m. that discusses a new initiative to help stabilize and grow small, according to a press release.
KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article beginning at 10 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
Kerr County suffered extensive damage following deadly
July 4 flooding, with some communities still facing challenges more than six months later.
The press conference will discuss the efforts made since the flooding occurred and how the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country plans to continue them in the coming months
. Read more on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Avery Meurer headshot
Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.
Devan Karp headshot
Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter.
Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help.
He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University.
Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.
Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, singer Coco Jones to be featured guests at MLK March and Celebration ▶ 0:36 Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, singer Coco Jones to be featured guests at MLK March and Celebration Criminals cloning license plates ▶ 1:02 Criminals cloning license plates DRONE VIDEO- Tour the drained San Antonio River ▶ 1:18 DRONE VIDEO- Tour the drained San Antonio River Testimony to resume in second week of ex-Uvalde CISD police officer’s child endangerment trial ▶ 1:25 Testimony to resume in second week of ex-Uvalde CISD police officer’s child endangerment trial Look at the River Walk as it's being drained ▶ 0:57 Look at the River Walk as it's being drained More construction begins downtown as city, Centro San Antonio work to ease impact ▶ 1:21 More construction begins downtown as city, Centro San Antonio work to ease impact People in Northeast Side neighborhood fearful about repeated nighttime gunfire ▶ 0:59 People in Northeast Side neighborhood fearful about repeated nighttime gunfire Video shows former Bexar County day care employee accused of injuring child ▶ 0:57 Video shows former Bexar County day care employee accused of injuring child Culinary students cook up innovative food at food entrepreneurship boot camp ▶ 0:45 Culinary students cook up innovative food at food entrepreneurship boot camp Residents concerned over Guajolote Ranch plans, say it could increase Scenic Loop traffic sixfold ▶ 0:47 Residents concerned over Guajolote Ranch plans, say it could increase Scenic Loop traffic sixfold Former Robb Elementary staff member describes moments during mass shooting ▶ 2:13 Former Robb Elementary staff member describes moments during mass shooting Windy & warm Thursday, turning colder this weekend ▶ 1:14 Windy & warm Thursday, turning colder this weekend Proposed Visa, Mastercard settlement could change checkout experience for shoppers ▶ 1:34 Proposed Visa, Mastercard settlement could change checkout experience for shoppers Newborn safely surrendered in Lubbock as San Antonio faces Safe Haven Baby Box delays ▶ 0:40 Newborn safely surrendered in Lubbock as San Antonio faces Safe Haven Baby Box delays Family of Robb Elementary School shooting victim expresses disappointment in Uvalde County DA ▶ 1:28 Family of Robb Elementary School shooting victim expresses disappointment in Uvalde County DA SA prepares to move rainbows from crosswalks to sidewalks in Pride district ▶ 0:46 SA prepares to move rainbows from crosswalks to sidewalks in Pride district San Antonio protesters demand justice after ICE officer fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis ▶ 1:11 San Antonio protesters demand justice after ICE officer fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis Warrant issued for man suspected of beating another man unconscious during Freeman Coliseum concert ▶ 1:11 Warrant issued for man suspected of beating another man unconscious during Freeman Coliseum concert Lawsuit filed against H-E-B, others after 4 women killed in 18-wheeler crash in Texas Panhandle ▶ 0:58 Lawsuit filed against H-E-B, others after 4 women killed in 18-wheeler crash in Texas Panhandle Maverick County judge orders competency test for man accused in fatal Eagle Pass casino shooting ▶ 0:41 Maverick County judge orders competency test for man accused in fatal Eagle Pass casino shooting H-E-B opens new store in northwest Bexar County ▶ 1:17 H-E-B opens new store in northwest Bexar County San Antonio nursery closing after 45 years to convert land into green space ▶ 0:31 San Antonio nursery closing after 45 years to convert land into green space Comfort residents celebrate withdrawal of wastewater permit application for massive development ▶ 0:44 Comfort residents celebrate withdrawal of wastewater permit application for massive development Woman fears heavily stained mattress dumped in empty North Side lot could be connected to crime ▶ 0:25 Woman fears heavily stained mattress dumped in empty North Side lot could be connected to crime The parents of Brianna Aguilera have filed a lawsuit against two nonprofit organizations. ▶ 1:12 The parents of Brianna Aguilera have filed a lawsuit against two nonprofit organizations. Previous photo Next photo