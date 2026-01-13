Hill Country foundation to announce plan for stabilizing small businesses in Kerrville region post-floods

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is announcing a new small-business initiative for the Kerrville region and providing a six-month recovery update on the July 4 floods on Tuesday morning.

The foundation plans to hold a press conference in Kerrville at 10 a.m. that discusses a new initiative to help stabilize and grow small, according to a press release.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article beginning at 10 a.m.

Kerr County suffered extensive damage following deadly July 4 flooding, with some communities still facing challenges more than six months later.

The press conference will discuss the efforts made since the flooding occurred and how the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country plans to continue them in the coming months.

