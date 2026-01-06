Kerr County flood survivor faces uncertain future in temporary housing

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Six months after her home and everything inside of it were flooded, Stephanie Smith remains without a home.

Smith has a temporary roof over her head but only for the next few months.

“It was the first time since the (July 4) flood where I’ve had some sense of home,” Smith said. “It’s not my home, and it’s not going to last. And I don’t know what’s to come. And, frankly, I’m scared.”

She invited KSAT into her temporary home in Mountain Home, a small cabin rental in an unincorporated area of Kerr County.

KSAT met Smith just hours after Smith rescued herself from the flood and was taken to the Ingram Volunteer Fire Department station. Smith said the last six months have been filled with a lot of emotions.

“I tried to be bright for a really long time, and I’m a little bit worn down right now,” Smith said.

The journey has been long, sad, scary and filled with anxiety, according to Smith.

“It’s up to me and all that,” Smith said. “It’s my life to manage, but it’s really hard right now. There’s so much going on, and everybody’s looking at you to make decisions and choices and with minimal information.”

Smith said it’s not easy to simply apply for a program and find housing.

“I was asked if I wanted to be a caseworker. Two months ago, somebody that knows me said, ‘Oh my gosh, you’d be a great caseworker.’ And I was, like, ‘I don’t know how to handle everything I’m handling and do a full-time job,’” Smith said. “And right now I’m at the point. We’re going to let me be a caseworker, so I can solve my own problems and help other people muddle through this because I know it from this side."

Smith said there have been many moments filled with grace and compassion. She is grateful for the volunteers, organizations and nonprofits that have stepped in to help her.

“I’m grateful to the churches; just blown away by people’s kindness,” Smith said. “God’s grace is everywhere."

Anyone who would like to help flood victims, several churches in the community are joining forces with the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to help house them.

The churches include First Presbyterian Church, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville.

Make sure to make it known ahead of your donation that you would like it to go to July 4 flood victims.

