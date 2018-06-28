Haven For Hope celebrates milestone

SAN ANTONIO - Haven For Hope hit a milestone Wednesday, serving its 4,000th client across San Antonio.

One of the clients, Tamara Wright, took the first step Wednesday in her journey towards a new life.

Wright said her success didn't come without challenges, including battling mental illness.

Wright said she found a temporary home last year at Haven For Hope and knew that while it wouldn't be long-term, it was a stepping stone to getting her life headed in the right direction.

"Last year, I was having thoughts about killing myself, but now I'm more stable than I was ever before," she said. "I feel like I'm becoming the person I should have been a long time ago. Once you change your mindset, you change the way you think."

Wright said she's been through another treatment program that didn't offer as many services as Haven For Hope.

Now that she's on her own, Wright hopes to get a car, but she's just excited to have her own place to live.

