Heavy police, FBI presence at Northwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are conducting an investigation at a Northwest Side home.

The FBI isn't releasing much information but says it was at the home located in the 2900 block of Eagle Ridge when a gunshot was heard. The FBI then rushed inside to respond.

Neighbors say they were told to stay inside their homes after hearing small explosions. Investigators have not confirmed that information.

San Antonio police are expected to release more information later.

