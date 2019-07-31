Homeowner shoots would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police said a homeowner shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in on the city's South West side.

Police Sgt. Darryl Rooks said there had been several break-ins at a home in the 8600 block of Five Palms Drive and that the homeowner had recently patched up an area where individuals kept getting into his home. Rooks said around 9 a.m., the homeowner told officers he woke up to someone prying off the wood he'd used to cover the area.

The homeowner had his firearm and confronted the 19-year-old suspect, who continued to pry on the door, Rooks said. That's when the homeowner fired a shot through the window, striking the would-be burglar in the thigh, police said.

The suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, is expected to be OK. Police are investigating the attempted break-in.

Authorities said so far, it doesn't appear the homeowner will face charges.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.