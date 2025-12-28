Skip to main content
Here’s how to recycle Christmas trees, lights in San Antonio

Recycling begins Jan. 3 at four drop-off locations across the city

Devan Karp, Reporter

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

Recycling Christmas trees. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Christmas time may be over, but you don’t have to throw away old decorations.

In San Antonio, there are numerous free ways to recycle your old trees and Christmas lights.

Starting January 3, you can drop off live Christmas trees with the San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department at multiple locations across town:

Address Dates Collection Times
7030 Culebra Road, 78238January 3 to 14Tue-Fri: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m. to noon
1531 Frio City Road, 78226January 3 to 14Tue-Fri: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m. to noon
2755 Rigsby Road, 78222January 3 to 14Tue-Fri: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m. to noon
1800 Wurzbach Pkwy, 78216January 3 to 14Mon-Sat: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trees must be free of lights, fake snow, and other decorations. You can find a list of times and locations here.

In mid-January, the city will be distributing mulch made from discarded Christmas trees.

Instead of simply discarding old Christmas tree lights, some companies will recycle the old copper inside of them in exchange for cash.

One of these companies is Monterrey Metal Recycling Solutions at 2300 Frio City Road.

The company requests no rope lights, greenery, bulbs, or batteries included.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

