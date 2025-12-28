Here’s how to recycle Christmas trees, lights in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Christmas time may be over, but you don’t have to throw away old decorations.

In San Antonio, there are numerous free ways to recycle your old trees and Christmas lights.

Starting January 3, you can drop off live Christmas trees with the San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department at multiple locations across town:

Address Dates Collection Times 7030 Culebra Road, 78238 January 3 to 14 Tue-Fri: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. to noon 1531 Frio City Road, 78226 January 3 to 14 Tue-Fri: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. to noon 2755 Rigsby Road, 78222 January 3 to 14 Tue-Fri: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. to noon 1800 Wurzbach Pkwy, 78216 January 3 to 14 Mon-Sat: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trees must be free of lights, fake snow, and other decorations. You can find a list of times and locations here.

In mid-January, the city will be distributing mulch made from discarded Christmas trees.

Instead of simply discarding old Christmas tree lights, some companies will recycle the old copper inside of them in exchange for cash.

One of these companies is Monterrey Metal Recycling Solutions at 2300 Frio City Road.

The company requests no rope lights, greenery, bulbs, or batteries included.

