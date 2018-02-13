Homicide investigators seek persons of interest in West Side 7-Eleven shootout

SAN ANTONIO - A week after a young woman was injured in a shooting, police have released photos of men being called persons of interest in the case.

The shooting happened on Feb. 6 at the 7-Eleven on North Zarzamora Street at Culebra Road.

Police said the shootout happened at the gas station when six men started arguing. A 23-year-old woman who was pumping gas was shot in the upper chest.

Police believe the men may have taken off in a blue Nissan.

Anyone with information on the men in the photos is asked to call homicide detectives at 210-207-7635.

