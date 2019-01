SAN ANTONIO - A Honduran national is accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl.

Rosbin Mejia is charged with indecency with a child by contact.

An arrest report said the victim made an outcry to her father about the alleged abuse, which she told police happened frequently.

Mejia is also accused of threatening to kill the girl's father after he reported the suspect to police.

