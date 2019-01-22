Hundreds of thousands march through East Side to honor MLK's dream of inclusion, equality

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of thousands of people marched throughout the city’s East Side on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of inclusion and equality.

The 2.75-mile march began at MLK Academy at 10 a.m. and ended at Pittman-Sullivan Park.

For many, the message was all about inclusion and equality, not just in San Antonio, but across the nation.

“This is a day where all lives matter, because that's what MLK wanted,” said Calydie Bonds, with Marches for Equality. “Equality is what we want.”

Nonprofits, local businesses and government leaders were present to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

“I really think the spirit and inspiration of Dr. King is alive and well. You see not just one neighborhood or ethnicity or race but everybody coming together to be inspired by that dream,” said U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-35.

“Here in San Antonio, we don't build walls, we build bridges, and that's what we've been doing that for a number of decades. That’s what San Antonio is an example of for the rest of the country,” said U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-23.

VIA Metropolitan Transit brought out the GM Dreamliner, which was the same bus civil rights icon Rosa Parks rode in during the 1987 MLK march.

San Antonio is home to the nation’s largest MLK march. It’s estimated close to 300,000 people attend each year.

