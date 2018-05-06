Hundreds run, bike, play, skate during Siclovia

SAN ANTONIO - Sunday’s weather could not have been more beautiful for the special Tricentennial edition of Siclovia. Now in its 14th year, the YMCA’s family fitness event encourages people of all ages to get out and get moving as much as possible.

Since it was closed to traffic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., bicyclists of all ages pedaled up down Mission Road from Roosevelt Park to Mission San Jose, while skaters glided by and runners kept going at their own pace.

“I think our city has gotten on an exercise kick,” said Lesly Gonzales, a Siclovia volunteer who had just taken part in a Zumba class.

Organizers also hope being active becomes more of a lifestyle.

“Instead of being home lazy, just get out and do some exercise,” said one man at Siclovia with his whole family.

Siclovia was held in one of San Antonio’s most historic areas, near the Spanish missions that were declared a World Heritage site.

When asked about the city’s next 300 years, Darrel Hubberd said he wanted to see “less concrete, more green.”

Hubberd said, “I want to see more parks, more paths, more bike trails.”

Lesly Gonzales said, “I envision that our city will really be considered a big market city.”

“I feel like we’re all tight-knit, family-oriented city and willing to help each other out,” said Bunni Cruz. “I want it to continue on for another 300 years.”

