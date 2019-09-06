Hydrant believed to be cause of water spouting in air on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - Residents reported seeing water spouting in the air on the Northwest Side near Guilbeau Road and Wickersham Street.

Witnesses said they saw the water spouting just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

A San Antonio Water System official said they believe a fire hydrant was the source of the water being shot up in the air.

It's unclear how the hydrant was damaged, but crews had to shut water off.

SAWS said there should be no impact to water service to those in the community.

