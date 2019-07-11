'I thought I was going to die': Victim details harrowing robbery by convicted prostitute

SAN ANTONIO - Elizabeth Ann Martinez, 33, was found guilty Wednesday of compelling and aggravated promotion of prostitution charges. As part of the punishment phase of her trial, prosecutors detailed Martinez's criminal history Thursday.

Her criminal history includes drug and weapons possession charges and an aggravated robbery charge.

The victim in the aggravated robbery case, a 49-year-old man, testified that he had invited Martinez to his Northwest Side home to have sex in exchange for money.

He said soon after she arrived, two men showed up, and the trio forced the victim to strip naked and tied him to a chair.

“I thought I was going to die at one point,” said the man, whose identity KSAT is not revealing due to the nature of the case.

He said he had an ongoing five-year intimate relationship with Martinez and paid her $300 for each visit to his home.

He said after he was tied to the chair, he was threatened at gunpoint.

“They threatened to burn down the house with me in it or shoot me up with drugs,” he said in court.

The victim said it was clear Martinez had orchestrated the attack.

“They kept asking her, ‘Is mama happy?’ You know, and she would say, ‘No, where’s the gold? Where’s the money?’" he said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.