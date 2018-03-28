Inmates practice job interview skills to prepare for life after serving jail time

SAN ANTONIO - Female inmates at the Bexar County Jail were given the chance to practice their job interview skills Wednesday to prepare for a life in business, not behind bars.

The women went through mock interviews and learned about the verbal and nonverbal communication they need to land a job.

More News Headlines

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said workers try to help inmates change their behavior in the “Second Chance Business” program or else they may end up in jail again.

“I always tell the inmates that find themselves in here, 'You know, we're not going to judge you by what happened to get you here. We're going to judge you by how you get yourself out and how you stay out.' And so, yeah, we're certainly setting these people up to be the leaders of tomorrow,” Salazar said.

Salazar said workers are setting up the inmates to lead, to be business owners or even run for public office in the future.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.